TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Last Week KB Home (KBH) Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. KB Home has $3900 highest and $23 lowest target. $34.44’s average target is 2.44% above currents $33.62 stock price. KB Home had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, September 26 with “Outperform” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $3800 target in Thursday, September 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, September 26. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, September 26 report. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. TPH’s profit would be $58.32 million giving it 8.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, TRI Pointe Group, Inc.’s analysts see 127.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 85,802 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Rev $583.4M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "TRI Pointe Group Names Mike McMillen Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions – GlobeNewswire" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "These 3 Homebuilders Draw Interest From Investors – Yahoo Finance" published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Maracay Homes to unveil Copper Bend in Gilbert – Phoenix Business Journal" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento Wins "Community of the Year" and more at Major Gala – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 145.84 million shares or 2.88% less from 150.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability reported 0.21% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Acadian Asset Limited Liability has 2,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). New York-based Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,555 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 240,000 shares. Sei Co reported 33,129 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 2 shares. Paradigm Asset Management owns 8,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 81 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Td Asset accumulated 111,109 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 36,400 shares stake.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp accumulated 138,485 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 13,842 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 109,970 shares in its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 34,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zweig reported 0.52% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.14% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability invested in 36,229 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested in 483,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10.54 million were accumulated by Blackrock. International Gp Inc stated it has 217,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 131,383 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN