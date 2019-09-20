Tri Contl (TY) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Raised Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.97 Million as Share Value Rose

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 274,969 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 109.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 157,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 53,564 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 284,354 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt owns 740 shares. 399,541 were reported by Raymond James Financial. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc holds 24,396 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 8,845 shares. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 22,735 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd owns 536,688 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 43,563 shares. Css Lc Il reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1,913 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 24,208 shares. American Asset Management holds 0.26% or 13,744 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 88,565 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 1.92M shares to 18.24 million shares, valued at $489.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 4,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 22,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Channing Mngmt Llc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mendon Advisors stated it has 1.63% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Virtu accumulated 4,656 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 410,522 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,339 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 18,500 shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 393,930 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc accumulated 20,433 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 551,833 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.53 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.