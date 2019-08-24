Tri Contl (TY) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Cortina Asset Management Position in Aar (AIR) Increased by $627,264 as Market Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 159,791 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 140,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 163,026 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn owns 11,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 8,242 shares. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Company holds 0.03% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 1,617 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,791 shares. 21,407 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 118,508 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 78,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,816 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 26,641 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Lc stated it has 105,799 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 68,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 42,316 shares to 182,044 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 30,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,536 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF) by 154,276 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $45.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).