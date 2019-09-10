Tri Contl (TY) Holder Cwm Decreased Holding; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Stake by $2.26 Million

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 13,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 14,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 644,889 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares to 63,951 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,341 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability holds 6,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hartford Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.22M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30,471 shares. 123,846 were accumulated by Grimes Co Inc. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 210,579 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Argent Cap Mngmt Lc owns 885,056 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 163,440 shares. Btim holds 0.4% or 518,577 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 14 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc invested in 0.21% or 50,300 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc has 19,885 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 923,537 shares in its portfolio.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 46,289 shares to 205,838 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).