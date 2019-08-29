Tri Contl (TY) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $2.32 Million; Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 18,515 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 59,482 shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PAI shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 394,800 shares or 11.07% more from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,310 shares. Granite Investment holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 42,670 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 62,633 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) for 13,090 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr invested in 13,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial holds 925 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 94,109 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 36,246 shares. M&R Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 35,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 16,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares to 256,310 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdngs Qlty I (MUS) by 44,118 shares to 113,367 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Master Inter Income T (NYSE:PIM) by 106,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt.