Tri Contl (TY) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Market Value Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 133,306 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,304 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 200,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6,342 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 557.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 18,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 21,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 87,607 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 10,478 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Management accumulated 8,308 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 9,741 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 11,395 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com reported 65,797 shares. Shaker Services Ltd holds 0.12% or 8,224 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 428,975 shares. American Asset Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson And holds 0% or 7,865 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company has 44,862 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,512 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 2 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 244,900 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $31.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 73,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,350 shares to 64,384 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).