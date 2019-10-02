Tri Contl (TY) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $3.47 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Citigroup (C) Position Has Raised by Hexavest Inc

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 133,306 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,304 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 200,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 37,528 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Inc (C) by 72.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 496,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.71M, up from 684,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 18,506 shares to 136,746 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc Ckr (NYSE:WMT) by 25,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,170 shares, and cut its stake in Newcrest Mining El.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG) by 117,300 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (NYSE:CXH).