Tri Contl (TY) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Stake in Visa Cl A (V) as Shares Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 17,513 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 52,857 shares. The New York-based Family Mgmt has invested 1.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,404 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 227,386 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,468 shares. Wisconsin Capital Lc stated it has 5.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Incorporated owns 646,592 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 2,700 shares. Connecticut-based White Elm Limited Co has invested 5.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ativo Capital Ltd accumulated 14,858 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr L P, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Strategic Fincl Inc accumulated 1.22% or 56,542 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt reported 95,707 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,275 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Incom by 344,420 shares to 368,085 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,118 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 200,610 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 47,733 shares. M&R Capital holds 0% or 738 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru reported 287,538 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 183,685 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Mgmt Limited holds 77,513 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 13,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.01% or 282,822 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 11,395 shares. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd has 6.9% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 561,309 shares. St James Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 69,686 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 10,919 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K TRI-CONTINENTAL CORP For: Sep 06 – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TyMac Electric Powers Business Success with Online Financing from OnDeck – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.