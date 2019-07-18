Tri Continental (TY) Valuation Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Homrich & Berg Has Upped Holding by $678,844

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.74 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 31,637 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 18,088 shares. Riverbridge Limited accumulated 29,382 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated invested 2.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 15,169 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 109,852 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh reported 4,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Invest Management Com holds 0.21% or 13,868 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 195,330 shares. Acg Wealth holds 7,095 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 83,207 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 448,359 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 66,324 shares to 19,204 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,246 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,769 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 8,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A invested in 0% or 40 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 7,946 shares. 86,359 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 77,513 were reported by Landscape Management Limited Liability Corp. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 15,566 shares. Cls Ltd Com invested in 78 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.81% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

