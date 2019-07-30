Tri Continental (TY) Stock Value Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased by $484,328 Its Position; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Price Declined While Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted by $571,200 Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 13,728 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 178,417 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein to revamp European fund management fees; 19/03/2018 – InvestmentEurope: AB turns €2.7bn FCPs into Sicav sub-funds; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein ups sticks for the country; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GOES 9-5 The $550bn […]; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Move Headquarters and Most Staff to Nashville From New York

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares to 48,060 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 20,604 shares. Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,389 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 1.59M shares for 6.94% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested in 2,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny reported 3,000 shares. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Nj has invested 2.69% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Ny has 0.18% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 20,625 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 185,199 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 5,337 shares. 40,440 were reported by Rothschild Invest Il. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). M&T Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. North Star Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 1,650 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.