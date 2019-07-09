Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $484,328; Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Share Price Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 52,148 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares to 136,350 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.96M for 23.49 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

