Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Position; As Bce Com New (BCE) Market Value Rose, Holder Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 181,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.12M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 32,245 shares to 114,148 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 561,309 shares or 6.9% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks has 39,737 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 935 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 77,513 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 11,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 86,114 shares. 8,845 are held by M&T State Bank Corporation. 13,743 are held by American Asset Mngmt. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 13,746 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And invested in 1.22% or 287,538 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.