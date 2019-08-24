Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Were Volatile; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 3.82M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 05/04/2018 – JBLU SELECTS PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES FOR AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 2%-4%; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEES PILOT CONTRACT VOTE OCCURRING MID TO LATE SUMMER

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

