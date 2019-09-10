Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Viacom Class B (VIAB) Market Value Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 42,130 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,678 shares to 347,811 shares, valued at $66.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 19,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $299.25 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.