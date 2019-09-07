Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $484,328 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lifted Its Position by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 77,360 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares to 101,250 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.