Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake; Assetmark Has Decreased Its Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding by $576,900; Market Valuation Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 249 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 6,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 1,468 shares. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 0.29% or 200,610 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De reported 183,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 9,093 are owned by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 86,114 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 15,566 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T Financial Bank invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 400 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc has invested 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 0 (SHYG) by 262,921 shares to 562,722 shares, valued at $26.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc High Div Yld (VYM) by 138,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 66,136 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 40 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 12,395 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 8,300 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.09% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 69,849 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 41,592 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 49,180 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.52% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 35,285 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 735 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.