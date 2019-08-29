Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Holding; Hhr Asset Management Position In Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Was Boosted

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 843,795 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 54,979 shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water Technologies From Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brave Warrior Lc stated it has 1.13M shares. Fincl Architects Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 704 shares. Whittier Tru reported 2,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Ltd Llc accumulated 650,957 shares. Moreover, Davidson Inv has 1.22% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). King Luther Cap Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 163,698 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 21,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 695,181 shares. 3 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Co reported 866 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 2,665 shares. Allstate holds 4,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41,300 shares to 150,599 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 38,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,461 shares, and cut its stake in Polarityte Inc.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.