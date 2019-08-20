Tri Continental (TY) Share Price Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered by $484,328 Its Stake; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.40 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 186,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 25,200 shares traded or 44.45% up from the average. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 48,016 shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corp by 255,096 shares to 923,611 shares, valued at $21.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E had bought 201 shares worth $2,597. 379 shares valued at $4,897 were bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. TURNER FRANK K JR also bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Howard Bank launches $7 million stock buyback program – Baltimore Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Howard Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp Completes Acquisition of First Mariner Bank, Progresses on Integration and Relocation – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15M for 13.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.