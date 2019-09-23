Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $640,146; Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $501,009 as Market Value Declined

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 35,906 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 22,249 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 31,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.89 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 96,462 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $35.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Whitnell And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,416 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.28% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 67,296 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. 4,065 were reported by Bryn Mawr Trust Communications. Susquehanna Int Group Llp accumulated 245,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Capital Partners Group Limited accumulated 305,037 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.09% or 252,900 shares in its portfolio. 17,500 are held by Barbara Oil. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.27% or 662,832 shares. 9,060 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp. 5.52 million are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Captrust has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 27,327 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.37 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

