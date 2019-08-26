Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $484,328; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Valuation Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Upped Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 12,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 94,606 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 82,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.86 lastly. It is down 7.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 9,976 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc holds 0% or 58,320 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 11,395 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 10,318 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1607 Cap Prns Ltd holds 0.29% or 200,610 shares in its portfolio. 47,733 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 40 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 9,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0.02% or 15,566 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 543,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loudon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.33% or 5,390 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Starr International Com has 3,989 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). United Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 365,061 shares. Hartford Invest holds 15,901 shares. Opus Cap Group Lc holds 16,239 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested in 12,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Glob Mgmt has 11,334 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Synovus Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 30,688 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 11,016 shares.

