Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Its Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Stake by $2.24 Million; Peregrine Asset Advisers Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $5.37 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 80.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 24,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 6,086 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 30,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 38,590 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 1547.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 30,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 32,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $197.12. About 100,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19M for 18.44 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 628,717 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,880 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,396 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Starr Intll, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,392 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 248,436 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 0.66% or 30,000 shares. 44,032 are owned by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 25 shares. Aristotle Llc owns 919,693 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 99,763 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 30,724 shares to 71,571 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 105,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP reported 15,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fosun Int Limited holds 2,796 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd has invested 1.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bahl Gaynor reported 180,941 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dillon & Associate owns 41,907 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 47,376 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,761 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 11,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 24,573 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Llc owns 33,727 shares.