Trexquant Investment LP Stake in Fireeye (FEYE) Trimmed by $2.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Flowserve (FLS) Share Value Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Lifted Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 146,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 123,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 270,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.83 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.21M shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 35,476 shares to 631,652 shares, valued at $43.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 64,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,676 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

