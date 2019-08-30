Trexquant Investment LP Stake in Boston Beer (SAM) Lifted by $519,204 as Valuation Rose; Iridian Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Sherwin (SHW) by $27.27 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 140.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 1,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 3,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 1,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $438.55. About 44,839 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 63,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 291,113 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 354,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $525.73. About 140,657 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,990 shares to 21,401 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 15,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,539 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.55% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,757 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 993,511 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 7,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.21% or 5,711 shares. Moreover, Asset Group Inc has 0.12% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,094 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 3,856 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 90,102 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 281 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 212,209 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,600 shares. Contravisory stated it has 0.07% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 31,908 shares.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boston Beer, Aaron’s, and ServiceNow Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boston Beer Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $598.31M for 20.19 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $43.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 1.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pitcairn Company reported 8,558 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 76,965 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 23,600 shares. Nordea Mngmt reported 60,189 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,902 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.34% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Blackrock has 5.44M shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company owns 837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 304,743 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 502 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btim reported 523 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 474,227 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 725 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.