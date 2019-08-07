Trexquant Investment LP Raised Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $1.81 Million; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holder Amg Funds Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 244.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 22,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 31,943 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 259,885 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.09. About 53,002 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $236,119 activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bluecrest Management Limited invested in 2,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. 66 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 180 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.06% or 148,990 shares. Utd Fire Gp invested in 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). South Texas Money Limited holds 0.09% or 14,052 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 373,238 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 368,237 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 29,500 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc stated it has 60,831 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. City Company owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 36 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian Announces Immaterial Impact of Newly Proposed Tariffs – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beware Of Good News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,984 are owned by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 37,337 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 1,217 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 47,306 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 3.49 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 915 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 83,719 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Axa invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 12,986 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Endurant Management Lp, California-based fund reported 12,583 shares. State Street stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advsr Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).