Trexquant Investment LP Raised Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 121.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 25,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 46,948 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 21,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 12.76 million shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 170,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 279,206 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 108,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.24 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 151,758 shares to 36,129 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,794 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.14% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 95 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested in 10,677 shares. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Allstate Corporation owns 87,285 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Central Natl Bank owns 230 shares. Massachusetts-based Barry Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Finemark Bancorporation And holds 102,793 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 18,263 shares. 21,187 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 13,056 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 813,336 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,227 shares to 93,046 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 64,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,123 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv owns 7,396 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 0.22% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,352 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Broderick Brian C owns 3,746 shares. 946 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Connors Investor Services owns 4,099 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru Co owns 37,308 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc has 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.57 million shares. Profund Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 30,110 shares. Diversified Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 5,264 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Svcs has 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4.48 million are owned by London Company Of Virginia. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).