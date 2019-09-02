Trexquant Investment LP Raised Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Stake; Umh Properties (UMH) SI Decreased By 1.84%

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) stake by 197.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 16,243 shares as Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)’s stock declined 4.61%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 24,471 shares with $979,000 value, up from 8,228 last quarter. Cinemark Holdings Inc now has $4.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.11M shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only

Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) had a decrease of 1.84% in short interest. UMH’s SI was 379,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.84% from 386,200 shares previously. With 156,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH)’s short sellers to cover UMH’s short positions. The SI to Umh Properties Inc’s float is 1.14%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 184,390 shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UMH Properties, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank reported 61,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 53,406 shares. Private Advisor Llc holds 30,515 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 9,544 shares. International Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 83,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 47,138 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 24,194 shares stake. Connors Investor invested in 14,913 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Incorporated reported 4,350 shares. 479,225 are held by Robotti Robert. Blair William Com Il has 70,030 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 20,359 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ma holds 1.37% or 351,673 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $234,001 activity. Shares for $9,996 were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I on Monday, June 17. 83 shares were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR, worth $996 on Monday, July 15. Shares for $200,005 were bought by MITCHELL JAMES E. On Thursday, August 15 Mitchell William Edward bought $2,999 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 258 shares.

UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $519.95 million. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It currently has negative earnings. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents.

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN COMMUNITY – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UMH Properties Inc (UMH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUANCE OF WAIVER GRANTS UNDER THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties Q2 same-property NOI rises 4% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fathom Events Brings the Blockbuster Comedy “Ghostbusters” Back to the Big Screen for Its 35th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Cinemark leaned in to digital transformation – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.