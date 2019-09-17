Trexquant Investment LP Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Decreased by $2.43 Million as Valuation Declined; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised First Defiance Finl (FDEF) Position by $584,444

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 242.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 20,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The hedge fund held 29,498 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 53,966 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 10.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 81.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 51,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 11,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547,000, down from 63,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FDEF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.56 million shares or 0.62% more from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 1,803 shares. Alberta Inv Management reported 30,648 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 66,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited invested in 58,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Denali Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 139 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 28,575 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.66M shares. Indexiq Ltd accumulated 44,144 shares. Victory Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 3,558 shares in its portfolio. 6,621 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11,367 shares to 5,153 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 27,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,704 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,016 activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 29,537 shares to 49,157 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.97M for 11.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 87,031 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 88 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 56,821 were reported by First Natl. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.08% or 881,578 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs reported 1,760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 93,264 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 3,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 21.66 million shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 71,760 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 78,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).