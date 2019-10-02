Trexquant Investment LP Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) Has Decreased by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined While Miura Global Management Boosted Stake by $3.67 Million

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $267.25. About 3.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 41,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 5,298 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 47,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 92,722 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 32,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $35.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Svmk Inc.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 17,863 shares to 29,806 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).