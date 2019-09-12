Trexquant Investment LP Maintains Holding in Olin (OLN); Stelac Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $361,032 as Market Value Rose

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, down from 6,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 141% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 41,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 70,563 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 29,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.97 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 184,253 shares. Cwm Lc has 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bowen Hanes & stated it has 40,175 shares. 110,419 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Prudential Public Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 536,300 shares. Bollard Gru Lc reported 3,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oarsman has invested 1.4% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Canada Pension Plan Board has 498,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 13,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 101 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 275,612 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 9,863 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 23,332 shares to 11,421 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 18,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,825 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 230 shares worth $4,077. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was made by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. BUNCH C ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

