Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Stake in Skyline Champion (SKY) by $583,927; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding Maintained by Country Club Trust Company

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 25,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 67,296 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 41,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.97. About 952,494 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 30,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 18,263 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 48,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 620,673 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.79 million shares. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP had sold 4.31M shares worth $87.18 million on Tuesday, March 5.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 51,549 shares to 79,865 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 72,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 187,891 shares. 115,900 were reported by Renaissance Technology Lc. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wasatch Advsr accumulated 466,185 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 20 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 445,746 are owned by Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 1.05M shares. Jane Street Ltd reported 31,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 4,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Kj Harrison has invested 0.37% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,387 shares to 8,502 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,966 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).