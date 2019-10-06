Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Stake in Scientific Games (SGMS) as Share Price Declined; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Mosaic Company (MOS)

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 27,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 36,054 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 63,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 565,248 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 302,211 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 290,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,136 shares to 60,113 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 78,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,600 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 11,125 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 78,046 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. 90,483 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fin Architects reported 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Korea Investment invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 259 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 55 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 1,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.58% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.13% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.10M shares. U S Glob Invsts owns 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) CFO Clint Freeland Presents at Credit Suisse’s 2019 Basic Materials Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, September 10.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.76 million activity.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Broken IPOs That Should Bounce Back in 2019 – Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scientific Games Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scientific Games Renews Contract For Exclusive Use Of Iconic Fremantle TV Game Show Brands In Lottery Games – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games’ Scratch-Offs Partner Kentucky Lottery Breaks Its 30-Year Record For Monthly Sales – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,743 shares to 2,420 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,582 for 504.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.