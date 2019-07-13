Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Its Textron (TXT) Position by $1.57 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) as Stock Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 31,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,504 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 922,956 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 42,644 shares to 153,946 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,760 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,736 shares in its portfolio. 1,600 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 208,068 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 208,083 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 5,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,953 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.18% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Smart Portfolios reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Td Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Maine-based Vigilant Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 69,156 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Textron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Textron’s Army Drone Is in the Running for a Multibillion-Dollar Payday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 150,150 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 196,633 shares. Da Davidson And Commerce reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 22,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 3,981 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 365,156 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 2.10M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shine Advisory Inc invested in 19 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 60,903 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 117,901 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt reported 1,431 shares. 341,231 are held by Creative Planning. 7,911 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Inc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of American Airlines Group Gained Altitude in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Continental: Capacity Constraints Cloud Promising Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Stock Falls on Bleak Q4 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.