Trexquant Investment LP Increased Its Stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT) by $653,248 as Stock Declined; Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Stake in Coca (KO) by $3.44 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 412,550 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 136.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 17,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 4,830 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – BELIEVE COMMVAULT HAS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE MID-20S OPER. MARGIN TARGET WITHIN NEXT 3 YRS; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 141,685 shares to 293,674 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc Com (NYSE:WSO) by 7,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,157 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has 142,725 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 15.49M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc accumulated 37,100 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,629 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company owns 374,103 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 161,311 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.66% stake. Conning reported 1.02M shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.07M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv owns 3,185 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 17,169 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. 46,203 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. Wade G W And invested in 239,107 shares. Tiemann Invest Lc holds 0.33% or 9,338 shares.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Commvault Appoints Michael John Melnyk As Director Of Investor Relations – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: CVLT,SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 107,854 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 35,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,286 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).