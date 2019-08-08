Trexquant Investment LP Increased Its Stake in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) as Stock Value Rose; As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stock Price Were Volatile, Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 49.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 20,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 61,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 41,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 832,112 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 11,438 shares. Prudential Finance owns 12,724 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Lc stated it has 3.33% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Amer Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,190 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 67,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 12,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,235 shares. 1.38 million are held by Gagnon Secs. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 163,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 166,528 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 17,480 shares. 2.46M are held by Altai Capital Mgmt L P. Arrowstreet LP has 114,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 38,010 shares to 12,383 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,282 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).