Trexquant Investment LP Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Decreased by $1.24 Million; Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Upped

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 49,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 58,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 107,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 586,051 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 161,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, up from 159,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $230.34. About 1.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 3,703 shares to 122,932 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,463 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,010 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 20,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.75 million for 5.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.