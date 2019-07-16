Trexquant Investment LP Holding in Hess (HES) Has Boosted by $564,300 as Stock Rose; Bce (BCE) Stake Upped by Scotia Capital Inc

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,239 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 1.72M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 552,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.54 million, up from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 521,315 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: A Top Dividend Stock to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retire Early: Turn Your $6000 TFSA Into $100000 in 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bell companies ranked as Canada’s fastest Internet service providers by PCMag – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 9,666 shares to 11,907 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,805 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 3.30 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 102 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Co holds 6.8% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 96,368 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Strs Ohio stated it has 789,880 shares. 124 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 1St Source Bank stated it has 4,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr Lc accumulated 114 shares. Barometer Capital Management Inc owns 80,760 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.04% or 173,021 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 140 shares. 73,405 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 194,044 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 24,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess edges higher after Q4 earnings, revenues top expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: Expensive For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 17,867 shares to 13,078 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 15,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,355 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).