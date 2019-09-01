Trexquant Investment LP Holding in Benefitfocus (BNFT) Increased by $478,583 as Share Value Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Aecom (ACM) Stake by $1.24 Million; Share Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 201,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 244,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 667,761 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 185.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 15,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 5,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 185,663 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 53,026 shares to 24,555 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 41,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,661 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,937 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 49,873 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa owns 189,474 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 202,317 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 262,512 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il holds 7,120 shares. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 38 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd holds 0.58% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 1.64 million shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 343,134 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 536,350 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $48.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 34,235 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gp invested in 0% or 5,191 shares. Cna invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Parametrica Management Limited reported 8,126 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 254,504 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 21.70 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 76,229 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 74,799 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 206,712 shares. Synovus accumulated 0% or 265 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 23,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,015 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.76 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 58,936 shares.