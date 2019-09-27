Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Its National Beverage (FIZZ) Position; Shorts at RAVENQUEST BIOMED ORDINARY SHARES C (RVVQF) Raised By 24.87%

Trexquant Investment Lp increased National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) stake by 46.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 9,746 shares as National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)’s stock declined 21.03%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 30,735 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 20,989 last quarter. National Beverage Corp now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 48,701 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) had an increase of 24.87% in short interest. RVVQF’s SI was 140,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.87% from 112,200 shares previously. With 76,200 avg volume, 2 days are for RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF)’s short sellers to cover RVVQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.23. About 16,723 shares traded. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ravenquest Biomed Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on the cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development activities. The company has market cap of $26.09 million. The firm was formerly known as Ravencrest Resources Inc. and changed its name to Ravenquest Biomed Inc. in September 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “RavenQuest BioMed (CSNX:RQB) Establishes a Solid Base in What is Set to Become the Biggest Cannabis Market in the World – Midas Letter” on September 05, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “RavenQuest BioMed (CSE:RQB) Enters Cannabis Beverage Market with Specialty Tea Producer JV – Midas Letter” published on September 19, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “RavenQuest BioMed (CNSX:RQB) Producing Consistent Cannabis at Low Cost – Midas Letter” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “RavenQuest BioMed Inc (CNSX:RQB) Expanding Industry Disruptive Growing Technology – Midas Letter” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “RavenQuest BioMed (CNSX:RQB) Orbital Gardens Set the Stage for Vertical Growth – Midas Letter” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Beverage has $5000 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.33’s average target is -2.47% below currents $43.4 stock price. National Beverage had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 28,622 shares to 57,404 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) stake by 8,933 shares and now owns 16,576 shares. Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was reduced too.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Beverage -3% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Beverage Is In Real Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Too Many Questions Surround NBEV Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.