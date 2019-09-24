Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) as Stock Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 12,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 47,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, up from 34,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy changes already briefly broke one app: Tinder; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 172.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 264,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 417,744 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 153,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 2.98M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES & OTHER ITEMS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT NAMES CRAIG BRYKSA INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four Highly-Qualified, Independent Directors for Election to the Crescent Point Energy Board; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 95,918 shares to 30,181 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors Incorporated invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 1,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,400 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 18,405 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Llc holds 8.98M shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell Reed Incorporated owns 3.14 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 86,323 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.59M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Prtnrs has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 407,742 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx owns 99,376 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp holds 22,830 shares. Hound Prns Limited Company invested in 7.39% or 784,511 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,424 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc holds 159,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.03% or 436,766 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cambrian Capital Lp reported 443,000 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Hexavest invested in 0.02% or 555,401 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc reported 1.09M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Invesco owns 1.19M shares. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Mgmt Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.33M shares. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,710 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp holds 266,776 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 207,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 311,600 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 7,064 shares to 12,858 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 82,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,527 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).