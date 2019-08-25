Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $2.18 Million; Beaumont Financial Partners Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 232.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 26,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 37,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 11,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 37,797 shares to 28,639 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 151,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,129 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares to 102,793 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,518 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).