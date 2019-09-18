Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.50 Million as Shares Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,409 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.73. About 2.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 12,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 47,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17M, up from 34,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188. About 3.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/05/2018 – EU antitrust official sees more scrutiny for Facebook, others; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,612 shares to 43,397 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 21,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,478 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest Corp has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,746 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership invested in 57,540 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance invested in 2,305 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Platinum Management Limited holds 10% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. 11,286 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Commerce. Hodges Cap Management Inc owns 14,336 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 5.94 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Management Com reported 20,002 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc accumulated 42,575 shares. Telos Mgmt owns 3,203 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4,702 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axon Capital Limited Partnership invested 15.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 9,181 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.