Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $345,441; Market Value Rose; London Co Of Virginia Holds Holding in Store Cap (STOR)

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 3,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 7,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, down from 10,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 129,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.40 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 1.68 million shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 13,773 shares to 353,229 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 134,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 34,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 12.05M shares. Art Advisors Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,502 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 110 shares. Pecaut & has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 69,726 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 24,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com has 20,762 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.11% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,019 shares to 96,619 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 29,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 1.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dorsey Wright & Assoc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Clark Capital Management Grp Inc reported 2,946 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kistler invested 0.13% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Addison Cap accumulated 2.61% or 33,039 shares. Moreover, Haverford Communication has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Calamos Ltd Company accumulated 60,988 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Life owns 0.5% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 37,350 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.46M shares. 2,901 were accumulated by Rockland Trust.

