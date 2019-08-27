Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $805,660; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 40,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 50,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 1.35 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 46,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 134,223 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 87,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 454,236 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 22,934 shares to 46,447 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 88,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 114 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.16% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 4,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 18,695 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.48 million shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 66,494 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak holds 13,625 shares. 572,000 are owned by Sadoff Ltd Llc. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.19% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 29,253 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 24,570 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 473 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd stated it has 43,829 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp owns 53,519 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 248,762 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $85.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 818,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,763 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,975 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 21,248 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.12% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 2,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,089 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 164,797 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 125 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 399,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). North Star Investment Management has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 414,128 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio.

