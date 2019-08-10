Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holding; Humana Com Stk (HUM) Position Held by Sivik Global Healthcare Llc

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 103.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 8,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 15,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 707,828 shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 52,670 shares to 25,445 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,265 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 232,055 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Nicholas Prtnrs Lp reported 0.17% stake. 496,778 are held by Loomis Sayles Co L P. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 188,119 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 410,123 shares. 173,440 are held by Morgan Stanley. Artisan Prtnrs LP stated it has 1.72M shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 78,867 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co reported 436,471 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Llc stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 3,330 shares. 21,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co. Diversified Trust has invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,848 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,350 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,709 shares. 25,032 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab holds 77,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 8,385 shares. 14,900 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc owns 27,700 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.17% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware accumulated 945 shares. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.16% or 548,026 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 162,756 shares.