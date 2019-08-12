Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $1.67 Million; Cohen & Steers Increased Holding in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $323,561 as Stock Price Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd. (GLOG) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 19,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 217,908 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 198,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 245,823 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 97.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 22,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 46,447 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.63% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 1.02M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 17,259 shares to 7,595 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 12,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,877 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 99,182 shares to 34,486 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.85M shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

