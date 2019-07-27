Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $1.81 Million; Invesco LTD Holding in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 244.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 22,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,943 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 16,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,541 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 75,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 248,528 shares traded or 52.12% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 111,823 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 3,404 shares stake. 7,339 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 162,786 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 13,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 292,575 shares. 1,644 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 1.61 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 4,127 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,055 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 112 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.07% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co invested in 607 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.13 million shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $106.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 156,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,348 shares, and cut its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI).

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Group 1 Automotive Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Stocks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios – GuruFocus.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive Amends and Extends $1.8 Billion Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 88,900 shares. Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.33% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Zacks Inv has 21,010 shares. Btr Cap reported 0.04% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 66,675 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has invested 0.28% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 102,405 were reported by Logan Cap Mngmt Inc. Mackenzie Financial reported 185,706 shares. Advsr Capital Management Ltd owns 48,994 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 1,730 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bsw Wealth Partners owns 4,607 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 10,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio.