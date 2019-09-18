Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake; Photronics (PLAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 83 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 73 sold and trimmed positions in Photronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 60.62 million shares, down from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Photronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 55 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 84.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 37,093 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 80,780 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 43,687 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 674,132 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 484,320 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 780,000 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $733.79 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 22.8 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 67,085 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stake by 24,347 shares to 6,708 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 41,822 shares and now owns 5,298 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.