Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake; Park Circle Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 18,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 47,120 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 28,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 673,027 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $211.29. About 19.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

