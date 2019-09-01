Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Its Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Holding by $334,221 as Share Value Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped Its West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 245,474 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 9,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 155,109 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 34,278 are held by Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.3% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Navellier & Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Aperio Ltd Company reported 8,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,389 were reported by Franklin Resource. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 11,047 shares. 26,700 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Northern Tru invested in 772,671 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0.01% or 231,615 shares. James Invest holds 0.04% or 17,540 shares. Hoplite Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 396,061 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 1.08M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 42,943 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 58,492 shares to 76,533 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 70,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

