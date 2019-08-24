Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $5.45 Million; As Boston Properties Com (BXP) Share Value Declined, Holder Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 23,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 558,602 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 170,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 279,206 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 108,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 3.46 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.86% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.14% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 477,580 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tdam Usa owns 167,527 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 9,195 shares. 38,737 are owned by Thomas White Intl. Stifel Corp owns 355,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 9.25 million shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 323,981 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.36% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Geode Lc accumulated 6.61 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 910,594 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.11% or 65,772 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Company has 88,031 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25,606 shares to 3,748 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,065 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boston Properties (BXP) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.